LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A brush fire was burning in the Central Los Angeles neighborhood of Elysian Park on Saturday evening.
Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department reported at 4:55 p.m. that the blaze was initially one acre and no structures were threatened.
Minutes later, the LAFD said electrical wires were involved and on the ground, which poses a hazard to the firefighters on the scene. Additional crews were called in.
A second fire also started in Elysian Park a few miles away but officials were able to quickly extinguish it.
There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fires is unclear.