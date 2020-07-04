CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A brush fire was burning in the Central Los Angeles neighborhood of Elysian Park on Saturday evening.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department reported at 4:55 p.m. that the blaze was initially one acre and no structures were threatened.

Minutes later, the LAFD said electrical wires were involved and on the ground, which poses a hazard to the firefighters on the scene. Additional crews were called in.

A second fire also started in Elysian Park a few miles away but officials were able to quickly extinguish it.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fires is unclear.

