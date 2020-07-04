Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday were investigating a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Santa Ana.
The crash unfolded around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of South Fairview Street.
It was there that officers responded to the area and found a man in the roadway with major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Soon after the collision, authorities located the vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run, and have arrested Jonathan Padilla of Santa Ana on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.
It remains unclear whether alcohol played a role in the crash, police said.
Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call Investigator N. Quinones at (714) 245-8284.