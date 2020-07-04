CYPRESS (CBSLA) — Another horse from the Los Alamitos horse has been euthanized after suffering a racing injury, officials confirmed on Saturday.
The horse, a 3-year-old gelding named “This Is Us,” was seen moving irregularly during the start of the race and was vanned off.
Mike Marten, the public information officer for the California Horse Racing Board, confirmed the horse’s death, which marks at least the 19th horse to die in racing or training-related injuries at Los Alamitos racetrack this year.
The racing board lists that at least nine other racehorses have died from “other” causes unrelated to racing this year as well.
Another horse, a 3-year-old named “Haru’s Star,” appeared to suffer an injury during Saturday afternoon’s race and was vanned off, but the nature and extent of her injuries were unclear.
Los Alamitos has drawn protests recently from animal rights groups who are looking to put an end to horse racing.
