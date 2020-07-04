Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodgers pitcher David Price says he’s opting out of playing this season due to the pandemic.
Price posted on Twitter that, after much thought and discussion with his family and the team, he’s decided not to play this season.
His post read:
The 34-year-old Price was acquired in the February trade. The team issued a statement expressing its support of Price.
“The Dodgers fully support David’s decision to sit out the 2020 season. We have been in constant contact with David and we understand how much this deliberation weighed on him and his family. We know he’ll be rooting hard for the club every day and look forward to having him back with us in 2021.”