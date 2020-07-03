DOWNEY (CBSLA) — A candlelight vigil was held in Downey Friday night for 22-year-old Javier Rodriguez who was shot and killed Sunday in Hacienda Heights.
Friends and family said Rodriguez was a good person who worked two jobs to help take care of his mother and was not involved with drugs or gangs.
“I don’t let my son go out with anyone, and I let my son go out with him,” Justin, who attended the vigil, said. “I had trust in him. Just a good person.”
Justin said his son was best friends with Rodriguez.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call of shots fired at about 12:35 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso lying on the side of the Turnbull Canyon Road, south of Northview Terrace, in Hacienda Heights.
The man, later identified as Rodriguez, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives Friday asked anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Det. R. Tomlin or Det. K. Acebedo at 323-890-5500.