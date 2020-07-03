LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Protesters will take to the skies Friday to create aerial messages across the Southland in a demonstration against the detention of immigrants.

The event, which has been organized by a nationwide artist coalition known as In Plain Sight, will consist of fleets of skytyping planes leaving messages in the Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego county skies Friday above immigration detention centers, courts and historically significant landmarks.

Written with water vapor, the messages are designed to be seen and read for miles.

Nationwide, the In Plain Sight campaign will leave messages above 80 such sites Friday and Saturday.

Each artist’s message will end in #XMAP, a hashtag devised to lead viewers to In Plain Sight, which has an interactive map to locate the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities within the viewer’s immediate vicinity.

The demonstration kicked at 9:30 a.m. above the Adelanto Detention Center, before traveling to downtown L.A., where 15-character messages will be left in the late morning airspace above immigration facilities, county and federal lockups and courthouses, followed by the Arcadia and Pomona locations of internment camps where Japanese Americans where held during World War II.

In the afternoon, the planes will start at Terminal Island at about 1:45 p.m. and travel to Orange County and San Diego, where messages will be left above courts and immigration offices, with a 3 p.m. finish in the skyways above the Otay Mesa Immigration Court.

