PASADENA (CBSLA) — A 45-year-old man and his 13-year-old son were arrested on Friday and cited for allegedly igniting a garage fire at a Pasadena home with illegal fireworks.
Pasadena resident George Meza woke up in the middle of the night on Friday to the sound of sirens and a fire blazing more than two stories high.
“You saw the big flames coming from behind the homes,” he said.
The fire destroyed his neighbor’s garage and cars.
Those who live in the area say the fireworks are no surprise.
“It happens every night,” Meza said. “They go up in the air every night for the last two weeks.”
The city of Pasadena says fireworks complaints are up 700% in June of this year, compared to recent years.
She also says the city has video of the father and son involved in the garage fire on Friday.