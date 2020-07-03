RUNNING SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Evacuations have been ordered after a fire broke out in the San Bernardino National Forest Friday afternoon.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department had ordered evacuations for Running Springs south of Highway 18 and south of School Road including all areas between Pine Manor and Cobblestone Lane and for Keller Peak and campgrounds in the area.
The blaze, named the Mount R Fire, broke out in the San Bernardino Mountains near Highway 330. Southbound lanes of the highway were closed from Live Oak Drive to Highland Boulevard.
Update: the #MOUNTR incident is currently at 50 acres with a moderate to rapid rate of spread on 1N09 (Old City Creek Rd).
We are Unified Command with @CALFIREBDU @SBCOUNTYFIRE pic.twitter.com/jh8oZ88YFY
— San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) July 3, 2020
As of 5:15 p.m., the fire had consumed more than 100 acres. The cause of the fire was under investigation.