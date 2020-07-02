TORRANCE (CBSLA) — A Torrance woman caught on camera last month going on a racist tirade as another woman worked out at a local park has been charged in connection with a 2019 incident.
Lena Hernandez, 54, has been charged with battery in an incident that happened last October at Del Amo Mall where she was accused of pushing and striking a victim, according to the city attorney’s office.
Torrance police said the incident was reported to police and a formal crime report was taken.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Hernandez, 54, a retired social worker, though she has not yet been arrested.
As for the two incidents that occurred at Wilson Park on June 10, the city attorney’s office said there was “insufficient” evidence to support criminal charges.
Anyone with information about the two park incidents was asked to contact Torrance police.