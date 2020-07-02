LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 679 newly confirmed cases and two more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 18,720 cases and 465 deaths. The county said 8,196 people had recovered from the illness.
There were 429 county residents being treated in the hospital Thursday, with 123 in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 406 newly confirmed cases and seven more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 13,152 cases and 265 deaths. The county said an estimated 7,461 had recovered from the illness.
There were 428 county residents being treated in the hospital Thursday, with 428 in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 144 newly confirmed cases and one more fatality, bringing the countywide total to 3,096 cases and 47 deaths. The county reported 1,308 were still under active quarantine and 1,885 had recovered.
There were 80 county residents being treated in the hospital Thursday, with 28 in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 242,183 Riverside County residents, 148,704 San Bernardino County residents and 64,047 Ventura County residents had been tested.