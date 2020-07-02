Comments
PLACENTIA (CBSLA) – The Orange County city of Placentia launched its own fire department Wednesday morning.
The Placentia Fire and Life Safety Department will replace the Orange County Fire Authority, which had been contracting with the city for 23 years.
The department opened with a “push in” ceremony, a tradition which dates back to the late 19th century when fire departments used hand-drawn water pumps and horse-drawn equipment.
The department includes three battalion chiefs, six fire captains, seven fire engineers and six firefighters. Its headed by Chief John “Pono” Van Gieson.
The department’s two fire stations will be located at 120 South Bradford Avenue and 1530 South Valencia Avenue.