LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was found stabbed to death on train tracks in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

July 2, 2020. (CBSLA)

At 3:30 a.m., Los Angeles police officers were called to the 1200 block of South Flower Street, near the Pico Station, where they found a man dead at the scene from multiple stab wounds.

The victim’s name was not released. There was no word on a motive in the attack or whether investigators had any suspect information. No arrests have been made.

Pico Station was closed as of 6 a.m. Buses were shuttling Metro Blue and Expo line passengers to other stations.

