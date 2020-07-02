Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was found stabbed to death on train tracks in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning.
At 3:30 a.m., Los Angeles police officers were called to the 1200 block of South Flower Street, near the Pico Station, where they found a man dead at the scene from multiple stab wounds.
The victim’s name was not released. There was no word on a motive in the attack or whether investigators had any suspect information. No arrests have been made.
Pico Station was closed as of 6 a.m. Buses were shuttling Metro Blue and Expo line passengers to other stations.