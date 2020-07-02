LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — While the NBA is just gearing up to finish the 2019-20 regular season and playoffs, the video game world is on to a new year with 2K Sports set to release the NBA 2K21 version of its popular basketball game on September 4.

Now that the release date is just a few short months away, the game designers have released the cover art work for various editions of the game, including what they’re calling the “Mamba Forever” edition featuring the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

The Current & Next Gen Mamba Forever Editions of #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/r4YzFuyp4m — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 2, 2020

There are two editions of the cover because this is the year that the next generation of gaming consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, are due to be released. The game play will be the same outside of higher resolution graphics and other tweaks for the next-gen consoles. But the covers featuring Bryant show both parts of his legacy with the Lakers.

Mamba Forever 💜💛 A closer look at the covers We love and miss you Kobe #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/Jf1M5kUewx — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020

First, a young, high-flying Kobe wearing number 8 skying for a tomahawk slam and then Kobe following his last game waving goodbye to the Staples Center crowd while wearing his number 24.

Kobe is one of three cover athletes that 2K Sports has announced for this year’s game. The other two are Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard and New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson.

Everything is Dame 🌐 Introducing our Cover Athlete for Current Gen @Dame_Lillard #NBA2K21 Pre-orders begin July 2nd pic.twitter.com/xuw20MX41b — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) June 30, 2020