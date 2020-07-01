LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man and his two young daughters died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide in Watts, authorities said.
Paramedics were sent to the 9200 block of Success Avenue about 8:15 a.m. on a report of a shooting, where
two girls ages 4 and 6 were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Their father died at a hospital, police said.
“This is a time when I would say that anyone who is a victim or is aware of any victims of domestic violence or child abuse — you know, realizing that there’s still a lot of families that are indoors because of COVID — anyone who’s a witness or a victim please reach out to the police department,” said Lt. Kerri
Potter of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division
The girls’ mother reportedly lived in the home with the father and children, but her whereabouts were unknown.