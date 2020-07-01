PASADENA (CBSLA) – A broken sewer line lead to a watery mess in a Pasadena neighborhood early Wednesday morning which created a sinkhole in the middle of a major street and overflowed toilets in nearby homes.
The sewer line broke in the 1400 block of East Orange Grove Boulevard and created a sinkhole in the middle of the road.
At around 1:40 a.m., a Pasadena Public Works truck fell into the hole and had to be pulled out. The two workers in the truck were not hurt.
CBSLA also obtained cell phone video of toilets at nearby homes overflowing with sewage.
The intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and Hill Avenue was shut down while Pasadena Water and Power crews repair the sink hole, the city reported. The closure was expected to last several hours.
It’s unclear exactly what caused the sewer line break.