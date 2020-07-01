SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 570 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths Wednesday as bars were ordered to close ahead of the holiday weekend.
The county’s total number of cases now stands at 14,413 cases while the total number of fatalities rose to 345.
On Tuesday, the county reported a one-day record 779 newly confirmed cases.
Last week, 56 deaths were reported marking the county’s deadliest week since the pandemic began. Since Sunday, the county has reported 22 fatalities.
The number of hospitalized patients rose from 510 on Tuesday to 542 Wednesday, with the number of patients in intensive care increasing from 176 to 192.
To date, the county has performed 241,027 tests and has 7,642 documented recoveries.
Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Orange County was on the state Department of Public Health’s watch list due to concerning COVID-19 numbers.
Solano, Merced and Glenn counties were also added to the watch list due to increasing percentages of positive tests.
The Orange County’s case rate rose from 115.2 per 100,000 residents on Tuesday to 126.4 per 100,000 on Wednesday. The positive test rate increased from 9.9% to 10.4% on Wednesday, according to health officials.
