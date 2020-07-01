Comments
Officials say more information on what they’re calling the “department leadership transition will be
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The chief of police for the nation’s second-largest school district has resigned just one day after board officials voted to slash his department’s budget.
Los Angeles School Police Chief Todd Chamberlain tendered his resignation Wednesday. A Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson confirmed the resignation.
Officials say more information on what they’re calling the “department leadership transition will be
forthcoming.”
The Board of Education voted Tuesday night to slash the school police budget by $25 million, or roughly 35%.