PASADENA (CBSLA) — A Pasadena man pleaded no contest to attempted murder on Wednesday in connection to a 2017 slashing.
75-year-old Lance Anthony Semkus admitted to using a knife in an unprovoked attack against a woman on October 23, 2017.
The victim, whose name was not released, was approached from behind during the attack and fought off the suspect — later identified as Semkus — who fled the scene in an SUV. Her throat was slashed and she suffered severe injuries, according to officials.
Witness descriptions of the suspect and vehicle eventually led to Semkus’s arrest and he was taken into custody without incident. A knife believed to be the weapon was also recovered.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, separate charges against Semkus, including the attempted second-degree robbery of another woman on the same day as the slashing and two counts of animal cruelty involving his two dogs that were found dead, are expected to be dismissed as part of his plea.
Semkus faces seven years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 13.
