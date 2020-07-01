NEAR AGUA DULCE (CBSLA) — Crews worked Wednesday to contain a fast-moving brush fire in the Angeles National Forest area.
The Rowher Fire, located west of Agua Dulce, burned 250 acres in a sparsely populated area near Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department was assisting the Angeles National Forest fire crews.
BRUSH FIRE 7/1/20 @LACoFireAirOps water dropping helicopters responding to assist @Angeles_NF with the #RowherFire west of Agua Dulce, CA. With @LACoFD @usfs_r5 @LASDHQ @firechiefanf pic.twitter.com/wWxJ0LLTg7
— LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) July 1, 2020
The fire burned near the Sierra Highway but no homes were immediately threatened.
Air crafts could be seen dropping water over the flames.
Current conditions near the #RowherFire:
Temp: 70-75
RH: 35-40%
Winds: Valleys SW 6-12 MPH Gusts 18 MPH
Ridgetops: SSW 15-25 MPH Gusts 35 MPH
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 1, 2020