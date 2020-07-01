CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Rowher Fire

NEAR AGUA DULCE (CBSLA) — Crews worked Wednesday to contain a fast-moving brush fire in the Angeles National Forest area.

The Rowher Fire, located west of Agua Dulce, burned 250 acres in a sparsely populated area near Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was assisting the Angeles National Forest fire crews.

The fire burned near the Sierra Highway but no homes were immediately threatened.

Air crafts could be seen dropping water over the flames.

