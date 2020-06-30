LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 662 newly confirmed cases and 17 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 17,296 cases and 457 deaths. The county said 7,854 people had recovered from the illness.
There were 403 county residents being treated in the hospital Tuesday, with 109 in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 753 newly confirmed cases and four more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 12,550 cases and 253 deaths. The county said an estimated 6,961 had recovered from the illness.
There were 376 county residents being treated in the hospital Tuesday, with 135 in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 186 newly confirmed cases and one more fatality, bringing countywide totals to 2,926 cases and 46 deaths. The county said 1,764 had recovered and 1,116 were still under active quarantine.
There were 66 county residents being treated in the hospital Tuesday, with 32 in intensive care units.
Officials announced Tuesday that Ventura County beaches and beach parking lots would be closed over the Fourth of July weekend.
As of Tuesday evening, 230,892 Riverside County residents, 139,704 San Bernardino County residents and 61,135 Ventura County residents had been tested.