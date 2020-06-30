LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Queen Mary in Long Beach announced Tuesday it has canceled the annual “Dark Harbor” Halloween event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The iconic hotel and ocean liner confirmed the cancellation on Facebok saying, “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the 2020 season of The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor has officially been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in line with federal, state and local guidelines.”
The Queen Mary continued, “As always, maintaining the safety and security of our guests, actors and crew is of utmost importance. With the uncertainty that lies ahead in the coming months, this unfortunate decision could not be avoided.”
“We look forward to the 2021 haunt season.”
In April, Long Beach considered using the Queen Mary as part of its coronavirus response.