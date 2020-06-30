SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — After being closed for months due to coronavirus shutdowns, Legoland has announced it will not reopen prior to August 1.
“Considering the constantly changing Coronavirus situation and the recent announcement by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, LEGOLAND® California will not reopen prior to August 1, 2020,” the theme park said in a statement.
“The Board announced there will be no reopenings approved prior to that date. SEA LIFE® aquarium is open with the approved state and county guidelines for aquariums.”
A reopening date for the Legoland Hotel will be announced soon, a Legoland spokesperson said.
The San Diego Tourism Authority had previously laid out a health and safety plan for when the theme park reopened.
The safety guidelines were said to include face masks for visitors, temperature checks for employees, reduced attendance, cashless transactions, social distancing, and constant sanitization.
Legoland has been closed since March when statewide shutdowns began.