LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday were looking for additional alleged victims of adult film star Ron Jeremy.
The 67-year-old, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, pled not guilty Friday to charges that he raped three women and sexually assaulted another in separate incidents in 2014.
The sheriff’s department asked anyone who believed they had been victimized by Hyatt, or anyone with information about possible victims, to contact the Special Victims Bureau at 562-946-8232.
Hyatt was charged June 22 with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.
As of Tuesday evening, Hyatt remained in custody in lieu of a $6.6 million bail.