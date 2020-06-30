Comments
HIGHLAND (CBSLA) — Police need the public’s help Tuesday to find the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck 11-year-old girl in Highland.
Deputies were called to the intersection of Church Street and Glenheather Drive at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, where they found an unresponsive 11-year-old girl on the side of the road. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The girl’s name was not released.
The vehicle that struck the girl was described only as a dark-colored SUV that had been going south on Church Street when it hit the girl.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact Deputy T. Houn or the Highland Police detective bureau at (909) 425-9793.