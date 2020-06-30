NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — Most fall semester classes at Cal State Northridge will be held online under a newly adopted plan called CSUN as One, university officials announced Tuesday.

“We call our plan ‘CSUN as One’ because, whether learning and working on-campus or virtually, CSUN is united in providing students with a transformative educational experience that prepares then for the challenges and opportunities of the world in which they will live and lead,” Dianne F. Harrison, CSUN president, said.

Exceptions to the virtual catalog include activities that the university has deemed critical to the educational outcome for a particular academic program or degree or classes that can only be accomplished in an on-campus environment, like science labs.

Officials said the university had implemented safety procedures for in-person instruction, including modified classroom arrangements to allow for physical distancing and requiring faculty, staff and students to participate in COVID-prevention training.

“Every member of the campus community has a responsibility to follow prescribed safety precautions for the well-being of all,” Harrison said. “Each part of the plan is aimed at offering the safest experience possible to protect all members of the CSUN community.”

The university said about 4,400 students were expected to take part in the 113 face-to-face courses and labs being offered during the fall semester.

Limited on-campus student housing and dining would be offered for those taking classes in person, though those facilities will also follow CDC guidance for physical distancing, the use of face coverings and sanitization protocols, the university said.

The decision to shift to a largely virtual curriculum was based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and state public health departments amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, CSUN officials said.

More information about the university’s fall plans can be found on the CSUN website.

