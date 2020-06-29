SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A coach at Royal High School in Simi Valley has tested positive for coronavirus, while a second coach at Simi Valley High school has been exposed but has not yet been confirmed positive.

Simi Valley Unified School District alerted parents over the weekend to the two cases. The district did not specify what sport the Royal High School coach oversees, but the potential case involved a coach of Simi Valley High School’s girl’s volleyball program.

The district says the Royal High School coach contracted COVID-19 from a family member and that that coach’s team’s conditioning has been halted for the remainder of the summer. The district says the coach had interacted with a small group of students last Monday and Tuesday.

Conditioning for Simi Valley High’s girl’s volleyball program has been likewise shut down for the summer. The district says the coach — whose test results have not yet come back and remains a potential case — interacted with a group of students last Monday through Thursday at daily athletic conditioning sessions.

All the coaches, staff, and students who came into contact with these two coaches, along with the families involved, have been notified and given guidance for testing and quarantining.

High school athletic teams were recently cleared to conduct voluntary summer conditioning sessions in preparation for the upcoming school year under strict health and safety protocols, according to the district. Officials say they will continue to monitor and strictly enforce these protocols and take steps to help protect the health and safety of the community.

Ventura County was one of the first counties in Southern California to ease stay-at-home restrictions, but has in recent weeks seen a worrying uptick in infections and hospitalizations.