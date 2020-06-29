FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Fullerton police Monday released video from a May shooting by officers that left a 34-year-old man dead.
According to the Fullerton Police Department, officers were called out for a family disturbance in the 3600 block of West Avenue on May 27 at approximately 10 p.m. after a 15-year-old reported that his step-father was intoxicated and threatening family members with a knife.
When officers were on the way, the 15-year-old said the man, identified as Hector Hernandez, had armed himself with a gun and fired several rounds while inside the home where it was believed at least five minors were inside.
Police said Hernandez exited the home when officers arrived on the scene and continued to walk back and forth between the street and the front door of the home as officers yelled commands. Officers deployed a K9 unit, that officers said Hernandez stabbed with a knife he pulled from his pocket.
Officers then shot Hernandez, who later died at an area hospital.
Video released by the department includes body-worn camera video footage from the incident, still photos and police radio traffic.
Fullerton PD said officers reached out to Hernandez’s family to give them the opportunity to view the video before its release.
The investigation into the fatal shooting was said to be ongoing.
It seems as if Police Officers get put into situations where they either give the suspect who is behaving in an unpredictable and possibly violent manner enough leeway that can then lead to the suspect’s temporary escape and the possibility of grabbing a hostage, or, they use their gun on the suspect at a moment where people will then say it was police brutality.
In this instance the dog was supposed to be the middle ground but if the officer felt the dog was in danger because of the knife, are they supposed to let the dog die and do nothing? At first glance many would say that the dog’s life is not as important as the suspect’s life. But the dog is there specifically to prevent an escalation and if the dog’s presence is not being respected by the suspect, why is it ok for the suspect to stab the dog? The training those police dogs must go under is extensive and I would guess costs anywhere from 50,000 to 100,000 dollars to properly train.
Another aspect to consider is the distraction of other dogs in the area that were barking and making communication harder. The Police Dog at first seems to go after the wrong person possibly because of the other dogs in the neighborhood barking.
Ultimately, it looks as if only the Police Dog’s life was in danger at the moment of gunfire so maybe the debate will come down to how valuable is a Police Dog and do they have status to be treated similarly to a Police Officer when they are in the line of fire.
I feel badly for those kids living with someone who is either so stressed out the person can’t cope, was just a bad person, or, is there another explanation? I wish we could know what led to the suspect’s mental breakdown.