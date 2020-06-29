Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Costco has quietly stopped selling its wildly popular half-sheet cakes with big gatherings and parties now discouraged as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The big-box retailer has stopped making the cakes, which were served at countless parties and workplace birthday gatherings. Costco has instead begun offering a 10-inch round cake, along with their limited-time bar cakes, like the tres leches cake.
The decision coincides with recommendations from health agencies to avoid large gatherings.
Costco says it has no plans to immediately bring back the half-sheet cakes.