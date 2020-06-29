TUSTIN (CBSLA) — Police said a 20-year-old man was caught on camera punching a manager of a Tustin Whole Foods this past weekend.
According to the Tustin Police Department, the man got into an argument with the manager over the return policy at about 5:10 p.m. Saturday.
The manager then asked the man to leave the store and, along with other employees, escorted the man out, police said. Once outside, the man punched the manager in the face, causing her to drop her phone.
The manager was said to be shaken up, but otherwise fine after the attack, and police later cited the man with misdemeanor assault and vandalism.
Police said the case was referred to the district attorney’s office and the man, who has not been identified by authorities, could face charges.