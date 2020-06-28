Comments
HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Hacienda Heights.
The incident unfolded just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Turnbull Canyon Road south of Northview Terrace.
It was there that deputies were called to respond to a “shots fired” call. When they arrived, they located a man who had been shot at least once.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was described as a man in his 20s.
No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.