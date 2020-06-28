CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News

HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Hacienda Heights.

The incident unfolded just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Turnbull Canyon Road south of Northview Terrace.

It was there that deputies were called to respond to a “shots fired” call. When they arrived, they located a man who had been shot at least once.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was described as a man in his 20s.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Comments

Leave a Reply