LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The BET Awards, which honors the achievements of Black entertainers and athletes, had a special virtual show on Sunday night.

The awards show was hosted by comedian and actress Amanda Seales. It marked the 20th year of the BET Awards and 40th year of BET. The ceremony, which honored Beyoncé with the 2020 Humanitarian Award, was simulcast across ViacomCBS networks, including BET, BET HER and CBS.

The lineup of performers included Alicia Keys, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Usher, Summer Walker and more.

Check out the list of nominees below and check back for updates on the winners.

Album of the Year

“Cuz I Love You” – Lizzo

“Fever,” Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album” – Beyoncé

“I Used to Know Her” – H.E.R.

“Kirk” – DaBaby

“Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial,” Roddy Ricch *Winner*

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo *Winner*

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown *Winner*

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos *Winner*

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance” *Winner*

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Future ft. Drake – “Life is Good”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale ft. Jeremih – “On Chill”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby *Winner*

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion *Winner*

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the Year

Chris Brown ft. Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” *Winner*

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor *Winner*

Best New Artist

Danileigh

Lil Nax X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch *Winner*

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

Fred Hammond – “Alright”

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez – “I Made It Out”

Kanye West – “Follow God”

Kirk Franklin – “Just for Me” *Winner*

PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary –  “All In His Pain”

The Clark Sisters – “Victory”

Best Movie

“Bad Boys for Life”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Harriet”

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”

“Just Mercy”

“Queen & Slim” *Winner*

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae *Winner*

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan *Winner*

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Marsai Martin *Winner*

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles *Winner* 

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James *Winner* 

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn – “Brown Skin Girl” *Winner* 

Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – “Melanin”

Layton Greene – “I Choose”

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”

Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan – “Afeni”

Viewer’s Choice Award

Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj – “Hot Girl Summer” *Winner*

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

The Weeknd – “Heartless”

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria) *Winner* 

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Rema (Nigeria)

SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) *Winner*

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)

This story has been updated.

