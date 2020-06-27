Comments (3)
CYPRESS (CBSLA) — A 2-year-old horse died after an injury at Los Alamitos Race Course on Friday, officials said.
The gelding, named Equilibrio, was injured with an apparent broken leg while running in its first race. It was euthanized shortly after.
Equilibrio is at least the 17th horse to die in racing or training-related injuries at the Cypress track this year.
No further information was immediately available.
