EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Friday announced they arrested a 40-year-old woman in connection on suspicion of breaking into a home earlier this week while the owners were on vacation.

In a video posted to social media of the arrest, police can be heard telling the woman, identified as Breanne Cates, to stop breaking into houses.

Cates is accused of breaking into an Eagle Rock home while owners Jeff and Josefine Woodruff were on vacation. The couple’s security cameras caught a woman making herself at home Monday night, stealing their car and coming back to the home with a friend in a different car.

“Never once in the video did she seem concerned that police were going to show up or anything, she was just like, ‘This is my house,” Jeff said.

Throughout the night, strangers were captured on surveillance video coming and going until they were caught by Denise who showed up in the morning to clean the home.

“There was food there, they all had fans on, the lights on, cigarette butts all over,” Denise said. “So it looked like they had been hanging out at the house for a while.”

The homeowners said they couldn’t believe what was going on in their house.

“Yeah, that was strange,” Jeff said. “She took every single personal photo off the wall and stacked them neatly on our bed.”

After the Woodruff’s posted the video on Facebook, one neighbor said she found Cates sleeping in her car. Another neighbor confronted Cates when she showed up at the Woodruff’s house again. That neighbor said Cates told him she needed to get her tarot cards and mask from the home.

“It’s pretty unbelievable to me,” Zak Clark, a different neighbor, said. “Like I was kind of shocked by that level of boldness.”

He said he was glad the Woodruffs had their home security cameras turned on, allowing police to make an arrest.

“Sometimes you wonder if they’re going to be able to catch people in time and stuff,” Clark said. “So I’m glad that they were able to arrest her.”

Police said Cates was also suspected of other burglaries in the area, and Clark said he and his neighbors have become more vigilant.

“Everybody’s sort of keeping an eye out for suspicious activity and stuff,” he said.

The Woodruffs said they have someone staying at their home while they’re on vacation and plan to move when they return.