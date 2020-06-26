SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 17 additional coronavirus-related fatalities on Friday, bringing this week’s death toll to 56 — the deadliest week since the pandemic began.

The county also reported 479 new cases, raising the total to 11,960. The number of hospitalized patients rose from 394 to 451 and the number in ICU increased from 147 to 166.

Also on Friday, the county exceeded two important metrics that may trigger some scrutiny from the California Department of Public Health.

The rate of positive tests is up to 8.5%, which is higher than the state standard of 8%. The case rate of 97.9 per 100,000 people is also higher than the state’s threshold of 25 per 100,000.

However, the county is still in good shape as far as hospital bed capacity and ventilators, according to the Orange County Healthcare Agency.

In Orange County jails, 395 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus, but 387 have recovered so far. The other eight are experiencing symptoms and are in quarantine.

O.C. congressional representatives sent a letter to county officials on Friday, criticizing how many tests have been administered to residents compared with other counties.

The letter was signed by Reps. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point, Gil Cisneros, D-Fullerton, Katie Porter, D-Irvine, Alan Lowenthal, D-Long Beach, and Linda Sanchez, D-Norwalk.

The congressional representatives, who met with county officials after requesting more information about the county’s testing programs last month, say some residents continue to face obstacles to getting a test.

“Fast, accessible and widespread testing is critical to protecting public health and preventing a resurgence as we continue to reopen,” the letter reads. “Ensuring accessible testing will not only reassure the public on behalf of businesses seeking to reopen, but will also support the contact tracing needed to control future outbreaks.”

