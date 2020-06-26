AZUSA (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man’s body was found Friday on the platform of the Metro Gold Line station in Azusa.
The man’s body was discovered at about 5 a.m. at the APU/Citrus College Station near Citrus Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.
Foul play was not suspected.
The station is the last stop on the Gold Line route, and trains were turned back at the downtown Azusa Station, according to Rick Jager of Metro. Buses were brought in to accommodate rail passengers between the Citrus College Station and the Downtown Azusa Station. Commuters were also advised to consider taking Foothill Transit 188 between the two stations.
Rail service between the stations resumed at about 7:20 a.m.
