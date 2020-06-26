HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Legendary restaurant Musso & Frank Grill reopened their doors Friday.
The Holywood hot spot has been closed since March when the coronavirus shutdowns began.
Like similar establishments, the restaurant will have some new guidelines in place.
Instead of a valet taking your keys, an attendant will guide drivers to parking spots.
Guests will be seated at every other booth in order to physical distance themselves.
The restaurant will not serve groups larger than six people, and the dining capacity will be set at a maximum of 60%.
Face masks will also be required and anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be asked to leave.
Customers must make online reservations prior to arriving because of Musso & Frank’s modified hours of operation. Reservations can be made at mussoandfrank.com/reservations.
Musso & Frank Grill, which opened in 1919, is Hollywood’s oldest restaurant and has been a popular stomping ground for Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable, Alfred Hitchcock, Lauren Bacall, Elizabeth Taylor, Jack Nicholson and The Rolling Stones.