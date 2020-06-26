LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities Friday issued a warning about bogus cards circulating online that claim they provide an exemption from state and local orders to wear a face mask.
Los Angeles County health officials released images of what they say are fake “Face Mask Exempt” cards, one of which is laminated and states in bold print, “I AM EXEMPT FROM ANY ORDINANCE REQUIRING FACE MASK USAGE IN PUBLIC.”
The cards warn that anyone harassing the card holder could be subject to Department of Justice penalties and fines of up to $150,000.
“These flyers and cards are NOT from a government agency and are not endorsed by the Department of Justice or any Los Angeles County department,” according to the county Department of Public Health Twitter page.
Under a statewide order issued last week, cloth face coverings are required to be worn anytime residents are around others not from their household, except by children under 2 and individuals with medical conditions that prevent use of a face covering.
Those orders haven’t been without controversy, as sheriff’s departments in Orange, Sacramento, Tulare, Fresno and Calaveras counties announced they will not enforce the order.