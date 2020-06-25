SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – After being closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic one of the most famous attractions in California is finally reopening.

The city announced Wednesday that the Santa Monica Pier will reopen daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., albeit with several limitations.

A limited number of people will be allowed on the pier at one time, the city said. When it reaches capacity, visitors will have to cue up and wait their turn to get in.

All amusement rides at Pacific Park, including the Ferris Wheel and the merry-go-round, will remain closed. A limited number of restaurants and shops will be open.

Furthermore, the pier’s parking lots will remain closed. And the pier bridge at Ocean and Colorado avenues will also be closed to both cars and pedestrians. Visitors will have to access the pier using the ramps from Ocean Front Walk on the beach level.

All visitors, of course, must wear a mask.

Pets will still be allowed on the pier, but must be on a leash.

The pier has been closed since March 16, when the city issued an executive order to shutter it.