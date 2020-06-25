LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Last summer, CBS Los Angeles got a behind-the-scenes look as dancers from London’s Royal Ballet chose a special local dance troupe to participate in a free, 5-day workshop at The Music Center.

“We still relish in that from last year,” Robin Olive, founder of Straight Up Abilities, said.

But this year, Olive said the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the lives of her dance students with physical and intellectual disabilities who thrive on routine.

“Mid-March was kind of like an, ‘Uh-oh, what are we going to do,'” she said.

And while nothing beats dancing together in the same space, Olive figured out a way to virtually teach her students.

“I keep reminding them that we have this avenue that we can still see each other, that we can still dance,” she said.

Thanks to the sponsorship of the Reachability Foundation, anyone of any age or ability can participate in a free, 30-minute class six days per week at noon.

Olive said the class averages about 80 participants and was allowing people who love to dance build connections with others from all over the country.

“And just the thought that we’re in so many places, and that we’re all coming together, that’s something the world needs right now,” she said. “The world needs a lot of love, and I’m happy to be able to help with that just a little bit.”

And, for the students, the classes provide an outlet that they otherwise would not have had.

“Taking the Zoom classes is basic opportunity to show the world that we belong,” one student said.

Because of the success of the new platform, Olive said she would continue to make virtual classes available for students who cannot make it to class once in-person instruction resumes.