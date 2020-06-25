SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported seven additional coronavirus-related deaths Thursday along with a jump in hospitalizations.
The county’s total number of deaths now stands at 306.
Orange County also reported 506 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative to 11,511.
The number of people hospitalized jumped from 363 on Wednesday to 394 Thursday. The number of patients in intensive care increased from 145 to 147.
Officials reported 26 deaths Wednesday, marking the county’s deadliest day since the pandemic began.
Last week, officials confirmed the county’s deadliest week since the pandemic began. From June 14 to Sunday, 52 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Orange County. From June 7 to June 14, the county reported 45 deaths.
Of the deaths, 157 were residents of nursing homes.
As of Monday, 1,188 residents of nursing homes have tested positive for COVID-19 in Orange County and 697 staffers have been infected.
A total of 231,902 tests have been completed, and the number of documented recoveries stands at 5,326.
This past weekend, the agency reported a record number of COVID-19 cases and blamed it in part on a backlog in the reporting of test results.
Santa Ana has the most cases with 2,415 cases, followed by Anaheim with 2,207. The high numbers in Orange County’s two largest cities are
attributed to their population size and the presence of multiple nursing homes in both cities.
