SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – One man was killed and a second was wounded after gunmen opened fire on a group that were honoring a loved one at the Santa Ana Cemetery Wednesday evening.
The shooting was reported at 6:30 p.m. at the Santa Ana Cemetery, located at 1919 East Santa Clara Ave.
Santa Ana police arrived on scene to find one man dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. A second man was discovered in a car trying to leave the cemetery, also with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Investigators learned that a group of people were honoring a loved one on the anniversary of his death when two men approached and opened fire on them, police said.
The suspects remain at large. There was no clear motive in the killing, but it is believed to be gang-related.