LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A relaxing vacation for an Eagle Rock family quickly turned stressful when they say they discovered a woman staying in their home while they were gone.

The woman seen entering the residence on security camera was seen trying to break in on several other cameras. Neighbors say they know her name, they have a picture of her and now they’re just waiting for police to get her off the streets.

The Woodruff family says the woman known as Bree stole their car, returned in a friend’s car to their home and let themselves in. Video footage shows a stream of cars and visitors who the Woodruffs say they do not know.

Their cleaning lady arrived Tuesday morning to a suspicious situation and left to call police.

“Never once on the video did she seem concerned that police are gonna show up or anything,” said Jeff Woodruff, who says he later found Bree took the family’s personal photos off the walls of the home and stacked them on their bed.

They later learned on Facebook that the woman has been seen on camera over and over trying to break into other nearby homes and cars.

One woman says she tried to follow the woman but stopped when she saw she had a screwdriver.

Another neighbor said the woman came back to the Woodruffs’ home later to get her tarot cards and her mask.

“She’s not well,” the neighbor said.

The Woodruffs say they now have someone staying at the home and they plan to move following the incident.