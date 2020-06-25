LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Just in time for the Fourth of July holiday next week, Dos Equis has launched a six-foot “social distancing cooler” perfect for a backyard barbecue in the midst of a pandemic.
The beer company is giving their fans a chance to win the limited edition “Seis-Foot Cooler” on Friday with the purchase of any quantity of Dos Equis.
To enter, a photo of the beer receipt can be submitted at www.seisfootcooler.com. Coolers will be available at 8 a.m. PST, and will be available only while supplies last.
Most states are in some phase of reopening after the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of the country, but rates of infection are also spiking. Health experts say the safest type of gatherings are outdoors and at a distance of six feet.