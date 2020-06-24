LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Mobile coronavirus testing units are being deployed to public housing locations across the city of Los Angeles.
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that mobile testing units would be deployed over the next two months to all 15 public housing locations which are run by the city’s Housing Authority (HACLA).
“Our mobile testing sites will visit each site two to three times, giving on-site testing access to approximately 25,000 Angelenos who live in public housing,” Garcetti said at a news conference Tuesday.
Public housing residents who want to get a test can sign up here.
L.A. County offers free testing to anyone who wants it at dozens of testing sites across the area. However, on Tuesday, health officials confirmed that a glitch in the online reservation system had reduced the number of testing sites and blocked out all appointments through Friday. The county blamed the glitch on a switch to a new vendor. The issue also appeared to have been exasperated by an increase in demand for testing.
The earliest anyone can book a test is Saturday, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Department of Health Services told CBSLA in a statement.
Through Tuesday, L.A. County has recorded 88,512 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,172 deaths from the disease.