LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the state reopens, some people are finding the thought of returning to normal harder to cope with than being in lockdown.

With choice, comes a whole new level of anxiety for some.

“I don’t know how things are going to look a couple of months from now because things can change at a drop of a hat. It keeps me up at night,” said mother-to-be Jennifer Beck.

Beck is eight months pregnant with her first child. She says the pressure from friends and family to resume her old way of life causes her the most stress.

“Now my family wants to see me, and my friends want to see me, and I feel like everyone thinks things are easing up, so everything is fine, but for me, I want to stay in quarantine,” she said.

Dr. Meghan Marcum is a board-certified clinical psychologist. She says people can experience decision fatigue during a pandemic.

“Choice comes from two places. It either comes from rational thinking or from emotional thinking and the less information we have to go on, the more likely we are to choose decisions based on our emotions,” Marcum said.

According to Marcum, those emotions can lead to physical and mental health problems.

“Insomnia, irritability, difficulty making decisions. We are just overwhelmed with stress and our bodies aren’t designed to maintain that stress for such a long time,” Marcum said.

Nicole Moise is a mother of two kids. Her biggest source of anxiety is the upcoming school year for her incoming kindergartener.

“It’s not like we have kids who have gone through this, we have no idea what kindergarten holds, and then you throw in a pandemic and its even more nerve-wracking,” Moise said.

Marcum says if reopening is causing you stress, it is OK to continue to stay home.

“It’s only not ok when it prevents you from doing the things in life that you need to function. So if it prevents you from working on having your basic needs met, then it’s an area of concern,” said Marcum.

Experts say if you are feeling this stress, it is important to do something you love at least once a day, like exercise or gardening.

They recommend getting outside, even if it’s just for a neighborhood walk, and when you do make a decision, don’t second guess it.

If you or a loved one is having difficulty managing stress and anxiety and want to speak with a mental health professional, you can go to https://amfmtreatment.com/ or call (844) 238-4621