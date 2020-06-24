LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday issued an apology for recently surfaced comedy sketches from the 1990s in which he dressed up in blackface.

Kimmel’s impersonation of former NBA star Karl Malone — which Kimmel performed on Comedy Central’s “The Man Show” in the 1990s — has received renewed attention and criticism over the past week in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

Kimmel on Tuesday also admitted to performing celebrity impressions of several black stars, including Snoop Dogg and Oprah.

“Looking back, many of these sketches are embarrassing, and it is frustrating that these thoughtless moments have become a weapon used by some to diminish my criticisms of social and other injustices,” Kimmel wrote in his statement.

He said that delaying his response to the criticism was a mistake.

“I have long been reluctant to address this, as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness and cheer for leaders who use prejudice to divide us,” he wrote. That delay was a mistake. There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke.”

The protests has lead a reckoning of sorts for the entertainment industry, forcing it to reexamine how it has mishandled issues of race.

This week, NBC pulled four episodes of Tina Fey’s popular comedy “30 Rock” from several streaming platforms because they contained blackface.

Earlier this month, HBO Max announced it was temporarily removing the 1939 movie “Gone with the Wind” from its library due to the films racist undertones.

Popular country music band Lady Antebellum also announced it was dropping the “Antebellum” from its name due to the word’s connotation to the slavery era.

Read Kimmel’s full statement below: