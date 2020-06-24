LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) – Orange County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to a burglary shot and wounded an armed woman early Wednesday morning in Lake Forest.
The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 22000 block of Loumont Drive. The victim appeared to be in her late 20s, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesman.
Deputies responded to a burglary call at a home to find a woman standing across the street from the home in question holding a handgun, the sheriff’s spokesperson said.
The deputies ordered the woman to drop the gun, then opened fire on her, the sheriff’s spokesperson disclosed.
She was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No one else was hurt.
A gun was recovered at the scene.
The exact circumstances which lead up to the shooting were not confirmed.