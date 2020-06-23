LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new location in the Inland Empire and looking to fill over 100 positions.
“A passion for healthy products that we offer throughout the store is always a plus but that’s absolutely not required,” said Sprouts spokesperson Kalia Pang.
The Eastvale store will be ready for business in August after it fills its now 110 job openings.
The store is hiring many positions including department managers, assistant managers, cashiers, clerks, and receivers.
Pang said the positions open will be full-time and part-time and vary in the skills and job experience candidates need.
“If an applicant has no grocery experience that’s totally fine. We provide all of the training and education and resources needed to start a job fresh at Sprouts,” she said.
“Sprouts offers medical, dental, and vision insurance for eligible team members. There are great store discounts, we have team member appreciative events throughout the year,” she said.
Sprouts said its stores have been busy during the pandemic and they have really stepped up their sanitation measures.
“We also have plexiglass dividers installed at the register for extra protection for team members and customers when they check out. And team members are required to take a health questionnaire prior to every shift to make sure they are feeling well and in good shape to work,” Pang said.
The Eastvale store is set to open on August 26.
To apply go to sprouts.com.