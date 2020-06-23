SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 147 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and four additional deaths bringing the total number of fatalities to 273.

The county’s total number of cases now stands at 10,737.

Last week, officials confirmed the county’s deadliest week since the pandemic began. From June 14 to Sunday, 52 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Orange County. From June 7 to June 14, the county reported 45 deaths.

This past weekend, the agency reported a record number of COVID-19 cases and blamed it in part on a backlog in the reporting of test results.

Of the deaths, 138 were residents of nursing homes, up from 135 on Monday, according to the HCA.

As of Monday, 1,188 residents of nursing homes have tested positive for COVID-19 in Orange County and 697 staffers have been infected.

The number of people hospitalized dipped from 351 on Monday to 349. The number of patients in intensive care remained at 137.

To date, the county has 5,177 documented recoveries.

Last Friday, personal service businesses like nail salons and massage parlors reopened across the county.

On Monday, Orange County Labor Federation leaders held another news conference calling on county officials to compel residents to wear facial coverings.

Dozens of residents spoke out Tuesday on facial coverings at the Board of Supervisors meeting, with a growing number speaking in favor of wearing masks.

