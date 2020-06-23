IRWINDALE (CBSLA) — Fireworks shows have been canceled across Southern California, but the Irwindale Speedway is forging ahead with a drive-in-style event.
Irwindale Speedway & Event Center will open for the first time since February for its “Fourth of July DRIVE-IN Fireworks Spectacular.” There won’t be racing, but there will be a fireworks show with other people at an appropriate social distance.
Admission to the event will be a flat $50 per car, which will be directed to park in designated areas that will serve as “home” throughout the show. Organizers say the space between each parking space home will allow guests to bring chairs to set up around their vehicles. Social distancing guidelines and the wearing of masks outside vehicles will be strictly enforced.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and there will be music throughout the night, according to organizers. The fireworks show will kick off at 9 p.m.
Campers, motorhomes and buses will not be admitted.
Admission is limited, and tickets are available at www.irwindalespeedway.com.